Iran President Orders Restoration of International Internet Access After Wartime Restrictions

Iranian news agencies reported that a presidential decree instructing authorities to return internet access to its “pre-January state” had been formally sent to the Ministry of Communications.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of international internet access across Iran after months of restrictions imposed during the conflict involving the United States and Israel, according to local media reports on Monday.

Iranian news agencies reported that a presidential decree instructing authorities to return internet access to its “pre-January state” had been formally sent to the Ministry of Communications.

The restrictions were initially introduced during large-scale anti-government protests that intensified in early January. Authorities later suspended international internet access again on February 28 following the outbreak of the Middle East war.

Since then, Iranians have largely been limited to using domestic online platforms and locally hosted websites, with access to international services heavily restricted.

The move is expected to gradually reconnect users in Iran to global internet services after months of isolation from much of the international web.