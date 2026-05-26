Syria Declares State of Emergency Along Euphrates Amid Rising Flood Threat

Syrian authorities declared a state of emergency along the Euphrates River after rapidly rising water levels threatened parts of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. Officials opened dam spillway gates, issued evacuation orders, and warned residents to avoid riverbanks amid growing flood risks.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian authorities have declared a state of emergency along the banks of the Euphrates River, issuing urgent evacuation orders for residents in the governorates of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. The Ministry of Relief and Crisis Management warned on Tuesday that water levels are expected to rise rapidly in the coming hours, posing an immediate threat to residential areas and agricultural lands situated near the riverbanks.

Dam Gates Opened

In an effort to manage the dangerous surge and safeguard the structural integrity of the Euphrates Dam, the Syrian Ministry of Energy confirmed that relevant authorities were forced to open several of the facility's spillway gates.

The decision follows a period of intense pressure on the reservoir, with officials stating that the measure was essential to prevent potential damage to the dam itself.

Engineers and specialized technical crews remain on-site to conduct around-the-clock monitoring and water level measurements, as the risk of the river submerging nearby plains remains high.

Emergency Measures Along the Euphrates

Civil Defense units and emergency response teams across eastern Syria have been placed on a state of high alert.

These forces are tasked with monitoring the situation for any "unwanted incidents" and facilitating the movement of civilians away from flood-prone zones.

Regional officials have issued a stern directive to the public, emphasizing that citizens must not approach the Euphrates under any circumstances until formal confirmation is given that the situation has returned to normal.

Flood Risks Grow in Eastern Syria

According to officials from the General Establishment of the Euphrates Dam, the unprecedented rise in the river's water level is driven by two primary factors.

Technical assessments indicate that Türkiye has released a massive volume of water from its upstream reservoirs in recent days, significantly increasing the flow into northern and eastern Syria.

This development has been further exacerbated by this year's heavy seasonal rainfall, which had already brought the dam's storage capacity to critical thresholds before the latest influx.

The current crisis highlights the fragile nature of regional water security and the heightened risks facing communities in the Euphrates basin during periods of extreme weather or shifting upstream management.

As emergency teams continue to patrol vulnerable districts in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, the focus remains on preventing a large-scale humanitarian disaster.

Syrian authorities have reiterated that strict adherence to evacuation orders is the only way to ensure the safety of residents during this developing hydrological emergency.