Erbil Tourism Director General: Erbil Ready for Large Influx of Tourists During Eid al-Adha Holidays

According to Mohammed, more than 7,000 people currently enter Erbil province daily, and officials expect the number of visitors during the Eid holidays to surpass that figure significantly.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Authorities in Erbil are expecting a significant influx of tourists during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, with officials saying all necessary preparations have been completed to accommodate visitors.

Dler Mohammed, Director General of Erbil Tourism, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that coordination has been carried out with relevant authorities to ensure readiness across the province ahead of the holiday period.

“We expect a large number of tourists during Eid al-Adha, and all preparations have been finalized,” Mohammed said.

He noted that tourism projects implemented by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have drawn considerable attention this year, particularly from visitors traveling from central and southern Iraq to explore the Kurdistan Region’s attractions.

According to Mohammed, more than 7,000 people currently enter Erbil province daily, and officials expect the number of visitors during the Eid holidays to surpass that figure significantly.

He added that hotels, motels, restaurants, and other tourism facilities have been instructed to complete their preparations and provide high-quality services to tourists throughout the holiday.

Every year, especially during the Eid holidays and the summer season, Erbil province witnesses a sharp rise in tourist arrivals from across Iraq due to its mild climate, natural scenery, and growing tourism infrastructure.

Officials believe visitor numbers this year could exceed previous records, driven largely by several tourism and infrastructure projects completed under the ninth cabinet of the KRG, many of which are now open to the public.

Also, Omed Khoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, stated at a press conference that since May 19, more than 76,000 visitors have come to Erbil, with significant facilities provided for tourists.

Khoshnaw noted that most of these tourists are from southern and central Iraq. He added that they anticipate a large influx of visitors beginning on the second day of Eid al-Adha, as many tourists are expected to arrive in Erbil.

Updated at 09:47 PM