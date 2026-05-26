After Historic Promotion, Amedspor Turns to Transfers, Stadiums, and the Fight to Stay Up

With Nahit Eren set to be confirmed as president at a June 1 congress, the historic Kurdish club is racing to upgrade its infrastructure and assemble a squad capable of competing in Turkish Super-Lig

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The celebrations of Amedspor's historic promotion to the Turkish Super Lig have barely faded, and already the Kurdish club is moving with purpose. The club's high advisory board has announced its decision to back Nahit Eren as its joint candidate for the upcoming ordinary congress on June 1, with no other candidate having come forward to challenge him.

The unified front on the leadership question has cleared the path for the club to accelerate what promises to be an ambitious, and urgent, overhaul ahead of its debut season in Turkey's Super Lig

With the presidential picture settled, Amedspor's management says it will immediately establish a new committee tasked with planning transfers and identifying the club's most pressing needs.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture: the Super-Lig is a different level from the TFF First League, and those at the club know it.

Eren himself is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead.

"Our general effort is focused on this: we know that the Super-Lig is at a different level compared to the league we were in this year," he told Kurdistan24. "Truly, we must prepare both our infrastructure and our team accordingly. Our goal is to have a team that continues its struggle in the Super-Lig.

Our primary objective is to represent this identity and these colors of our people everywhere, including Europe. Transfer planning must certainly be carried out effectively."

Sports commentators are equally direct about what must happen before the first whistle of the new season. Modernization of Amedspor's main stadium and training facilities, they say, cannot wait, nor can the appointment of the right coaching staff.

Sports commentator Ali Fikri, speaking to Kurdistan24, laid out his vision for what Amedspor must become in the Super Lig.

"The Super-Lig is very prestigious, and Amedspor must remain in this league," he said. "The style of play must be established immediately; we want a game like this: an aggressive game, a resilient game, a game where our team never stops and never surrenders in any match until it's over. They must choose a coach capable of implementing this style of play. Additionally, they must appoint a sporting director."

A Fairytale With Further Chapters to Write

Amedspor's ascent to the Super Lig is one of Kurdish football's most extraordinary stories. Founded in 1972, the club adopted its Kurdish identity openly in 2014 when it changed its name from Diyarbakırsporr, Büyükşehir, and Belediyespor to Amedspor, taking the Kurdish name for Diyarbakir, a decision that drew a fine from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

The years that followed were marked by recurring controversy: racist attacks on players and supporters during away matches, financial penalties imposed by the TFF, and a seven-year ban on supporters attending away games, lifted only in 2023.

In 2023, the head of Türkiye's ultranationalist Victory Party publicly vowed that a club named Amedspor would never compete in Turkey's top leagues.

On May 2, 2026, Amedspor drew 3-3 with Igdir FK in the final fixture of the TFF First League, finishing second in the table with 74 points and securing automatic promotion to the Super Lig for the first time in the club's history.

The dream, long deferred, is now reality. And as reporter Mahir Yuksel noted from Diyarbakir, the club's ambitions do not stop at survival, Amedspor intends, in time, to lift trophies and write further chapters of a history still very much in the making.