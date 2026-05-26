PM Barzani Extends Eid al-Adha Greetings, Calls for Peace and Stability

“We hope this Eid will be a source of peace, tranquility, harmony, and stability in Kurdistan, the region, and the world,” he stated.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and across the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, expressing hope that the holiday would bring peace, happiness, and stability.

In a statement posted on X, Prime Minister Barzani conveyed his greetings, particularly to the Peshmerga forces, internal security personnel, and the families of martyrs and Anfal victims.

“On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my warmest congratulations to all Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world, especially our heroic Peshmerga, the internal security forces, and the proud families of the martyrs and Anfal victims,” the prime minister said.

“I hope the days of Eid will be filled with happiness, peace, and joy,” he added.

Barzani also voiced hopes that the holiday would contribute to greater stability and harmony across the Kurdistan Region and beyond.

“We hope this Eid will be a source of peace, tranquility, harmony, and stability in Kurdistan, the region, and the world,” he stated.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” is one of the most significant holidays in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before being commanded to offer him a ram instead. The holiday is marked by communal prayers, charitable giving, family gatherings, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with meat distributed among relatives and those in need.

The holiday is observed annually by millions of Muslims worldwide and is traditionally accompanied by calls for solidarity, reconciliation, and support for vulnerable communities.