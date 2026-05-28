Duhok Braces for 30,000 Eid Visitors as Kurdistan’s Tourism Crown Jewel

With Eid al-Adha approaching, Duhok province is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of holidaymakers from across Iraq, drawn to its waterfalls, mountain, and landscapes

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the Eid al-Adha holiday draws near, Duhok province is emerging as one of Iraq's most sought-after destinations, with more than 30,000 visitors expected to arrive during the festive days, the vast majority traveling from central and southern Iraq.

The province's natural landscapes, particularly the cool waters of the Silaw area and the Ashawa district, have become the principal draw, offering an escape from the summer heat that few other destinations in the country can match.

For many visitors, the journey to Duhok is a first encounter with the Kurdistan Region's northwest, and the impressions it leaves are lasting.

Maher Qaisi, an artist from Baghdad making his debut visit to the province, described the experience to Kurdistan24, in terms that spoke for many of his fellow travelers.

"Duhok is one of the most beautiful cities," he said. "Seeing this nature is a source of great joy for us. We have decided to stay here for several days to enjoy all the tourist areas."

Mohamed Jafal, another visitor, singled out the hospitality of the local population as much as the scenery itself.

"Ashawa is a cool and distinctive place," he said to Kurdistan24. "The respect and welcome of the people of Kurdistan and Duhok have made our time here something special."

The surge in visitor numbers is no accident. Under the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Duhok's tourism sector has undergone a significant expansion, with more than 50 new tourism projects completed across the province.

Today, Duhok is home to nearly 700 tourist facilities of various kinds and 230 natural tourist sites, a scale of provision that has cemented its standing as one of the leading tourist destinations in both Iraq and the broader region.

Tourism facility owners say preparations for the Eid influx are well underway. Matin Ashawi, who operates one of the province's tourist sites, said services were being provided to guests at the highest possible standard.

The tourism boom reflects a broader trajectory for Duhok. Bordering Türkiye and Syria in the northwest of the Kurdistan Region, the province has long served as a key commercial gateway, and its influence on the regional economy continues to grow.

With a population of over 1.6 million, Duhok has established itself over recent decades as a significant cultural, economic, and administrative center within the Kurdistan Region.

With tens of thousands of visitors preparing to make the journey to Kurdistan this Eid, the province appears set to build further on a reputation that is drawing Iraq's holidaymakers in ever-greater numbers.