Iran Launches Over 7,000 Attacks on Gulf States Since February, Report Says

The report said that from Feb. 28 through early June, Iran carried out a total of 7,028 attacks against Gulf states, including 1,716 missile strikes and 5,311 drone attacks.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran has launched more than 7,000 missile and drone attacks against Gulf countries since late February, according to figures released by the London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Wednesday, highlighting Tehran's growing reliance on drone warfare.

The report said that from Feb. 28 through early June, Iran carried out a total of 7,028 attacks against Gulf states, including 1,716 missile strikes and 5,311 drone attacks. The figures suggest that Tehran is increasingly utilizing drones due to their lower cost and operational effectiveness.

According to the data, the United Arab Emirates was the most targeted country, recording 2,846 attacks. Saudi Arabia followed with 1,234 attacks, while Kuwait experienced 1,194 attacks. Qatar recorded 737 attacks, Bahrain 700 attacks, and Oman 26 attacks.

The figures were released days after Kuwait announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several missiles and drones. The attacks triggered warning sirens across multiple areas of the country.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes and held Iran fully responsible, describing the attacks as a dangerous escalation and reaffirming Kuwait's right to defend its sovereignty and security.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also strongly condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Kuwait.

In a separate statement, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, warned that the attacks pose a serious threat to regional security and constitute a violation of international law. He stressed that Kuwait's security is inseparable from the security of all Gulf states.

The Iranian attacks began after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing several senior Iranian political, military, and security officials. In response, Tehran expanded its military operations beyond Israel, targeting several countries across the region with missiles and drones, citing their support for U.S. and Israeli actions. Iran has continued the campaign of attacks since then.