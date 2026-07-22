Federal Judge Orders Trump to Hand Over Financial Records to BBC in $10 Billion Defamation Case

Florida magistrate rules Trump's businesses and brand are central to the lawsuit, as a February 2027 trial date is set in Miami and the president retains the right to appeal

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A federal judge in Florida has ordered President Donald Trump to provide detailed financial records to the BBC as part of his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British broadcaster, in a ruling that significantly expands the scope of discovery in one of the most high-profile media legal battles in recent American history.

Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett issued the ruling on Tuesday, determining that Trump's businesses and brand are directly relevant to the damages claimed in the case and must therefore be subject to financial disclosure. "All of President Trump's brand, properties and businesses are impugned or said to have been impugned," Judge Lett said, as Politico reported on Tuesday. "Reputational, economic damages, all of that is now at issue in this case."

Trump filed the lawsuit against the BBC last December, alleging that the broadcaster had "maliciously" edited footage from his speech on January 6, 2021, to make it appear as though he had called for violence before a portion of his supporters stormed the US Capitol. The suit, filed in Miami, where the case is being heard, seeks $10 billion in damages, making it one of the largest defamation claims ever brought by a sitting or former US president against a media organization.

The BBC apologized for the content aired in its Panorama programme but denied defamation, contesting both the legal basis of the claim and the characterization of its editorial decisions as malicious. A trial has been scheduled for February 2027 in Miami.

Tuesday's ruling by Judge Lett is a significant procedural development for the BBC's defense, as access to Trump's financial records could allow the broadcaster's legal team to scrutinize the actual economic impact, or lack thereof, of the allegedly defamatory content on Trump's business interests, potentially complicating his damages claim.

Trump retains the right to appeal the magistrate's ruling, a step his legal team is widely expected to consider given the sensitivity of his financial disclosures and the precedent that compelled financial transparency in a defamation case of this scale could set. An appeal would likely be directed to the district judge overseeing the case and could delay the discovery process while the challenge is heard, potentially affecting the February 2027 trial timeline.

The case sits within a broader pattern of Trump pursuing aggressive legal action against media organizations during his second term, using defamation claims as a mechanism to challenge editorial decisions he views as politically motivated. The BBC, as a publicly funded British broadcaster with a significant American audience, represents a particularly high-profile target, and the outcome of the Miami trial is being closely watched by media law experts on both sides of the Atlantic.