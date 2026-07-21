France Summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires After French Diplomats Targeted in Tehran

Paris demanded an investigation and accountability after two French diplomats were detained and questioned in Tehran, while Iran accused the diplomats of unacceptable conduct.

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France on Tuesday summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires after two French diplomats were subjected to what Paris described as a "serious act of intimidation" in Tehran, demanding a full investigation into the incident and the punishment of those responsible.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, the Iranian diplomat was summoned at the request of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot following what the ministry described as a "premeditated and deliberate" attack against the two French diplomats.

A French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Iranian representative was informed of France's "firm condemnation" of the incident.

The ministry said France expects the Iranian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the security of French diplomatic premises and personnel in accordance with their international obligations.

Barrot had condemned the incident on Monday, saying the two diplomats were subjected on Sunday evening to a "very serious act of intimidation" by Iranian security services, describing it as a clear violation of diplomatic immunity.

According to Barrot, the diplomats were detained without justification for several hours, questioned, and one of them was physically assaulted before both were allowed to return safely to the French embassy and later travel back to France.

He also said he had informed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that the "serious and unacceptable" violation of French diplomatic personnel would not go unanswered.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Barrot on Tuesday afternoon, during which he blamed the two French diplomats for the incident.

According to IRNA, Araghchi described the diplomats' actions as "unacceptable" and called on the French government to take the "necessary measures" to prevent similar actions from recurring, without providing further details.

The diplomatic dispute comes as Barrot reiterated last week that there would be no lifting of European sanctions on Iran unless Tehran abandons its nuclear program and what France describes as its destabilizing activities across the region.

The exchange also follows renewed military confrontation between Iran and the United States, with Tehran intensifying its regional attacks on Tuesday while declaring it is engaged in a "full-scale war" with Washington.