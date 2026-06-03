‘The War Is Illegal’: Senate Divisions Deepen Over Iran Conflict

Three sitting US senators offer starkly conflicting visions for American policy toward Tehran, even as Gulf allies demand unity

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Senate is fracturing over Iran. As Gulf states reel from fresh attacks and President Donald Trump signals a willingness to sit down with Iran's supreme leader, Two sitting US senators — speaking in exclusive interviews with Kurdistan24's Washington, D.C., bureau chief, Rahim Rashidi — offered competing and at times irreconcilable visions for how America should navigate one of the most volatile moments in recent Middle East history.

Their words, taken together, reveal a superpower deeply uncertain about its own direction, even as the region it has long sought to shape moves rapidly toward an inflection point.

'Like Giving Charles Manson a Nuclear Weapon'

Senator John Kennedy arrived at a similar destination by a different road. Careful to acknowledge the limits of his own information — "I don't have the classified information the President has," he conceded — Kennedy nonetheless offered one of the sharpest formulations yet heard from Capitol Hill on the question of Iranian nuclear ambitions.

"The people of Iran are good people, but the government that's in control are a bunch of religious zealots," Kennedy said. "They want to obtain a nuclear weapon. That would be like giving Charles Manson a nuclear weapon. We can't allow that to happen, and that's why we're there."

The comparison was blunt by design. Kennedy's remarks signal that, whatever the diplomatic posture of the moment, a significant faction of the US Senate regards a nuclear-armed Iran not as a strategic problem to be managed but as an existential threat to be prevented, by whatever means are available.

'The War Is Illegal'

Senator Tim Kaine offered a verdict that was equally unequivocal, but pointed in the opposite direction. For Kaine, the central question is not how to prosecute the confrontation with Iran but whether the United States has any legal or moral right to be prosecuting it at all.

"The war is illegal, it's unwise, it's unnecessary, it needs to stop," Kaine said. "And I'm doing everything I can in the Senate to bring this war to a close."

Kaine's challenge to the executive branch is not rhetorical. He cited a 50-47 Senate vote taken two weeks before this interview, in which a majority of senators declared that any war with Iran requires congressional authorization — a threshold the current conflict, by his account, has not met. He said a similar vote was expected in the House the following day.

"Not only Democrats but increasingly Republicans are joining us," Kaine added — a detail that, if sustained, would signal a broader and potentially decisive shift in congressional willingness to constrain presidential war powers in the Gulf.

The senators' remarks came as President Trump himself introduced a new variable into an already combustible situation. In an interview published Wednesday by the New York Post, Trump said he would welcome a direct meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.

The statement was characteristically conditional, but the signal it sent was not. A sitting US president expressing a personal desire to meet the man his own party's senators describe as the head of a regime of "religious zealots" underscores just how fractured and contradictory American Iran policy has become in real time.

Whether those competing impulses collide or somehow converge, and what that means for the Iranian people caught between a regime its own government has called despicable and a superpower that cannot agree on what to do about it, remains the defining open question of this moment in the Middle East.