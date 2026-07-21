Erbil International Airport Pauses Operations Following Drone Attack

Erbil International Airport has resumed flight operations after a precautionary suspension of nearly one hour prompted by the security situation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil International Airport has reopened to air traffic after a temporary suspension of nearly one hour, Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday.

Hoshyar said the airport has resumed operations and is once again open to arriving and departing flights after the brief precautionary closure.

Earlier on Tuesday, flight operations at Erbil International Airport were temporarily suspended following a wave of attacks targeting Erbil and its airspace. During the suspension, the coalition forces' air defense system in Erbil intercepted six drones over the area's airspace.

Airport operations have now returned to normal, with flights resuming after the temporary closure.

Earlier on Tuesday, the allied forces' air defense system in Erbil was activated and successfully intercepted six drones over the area.

The temporary suspension comes amid an escalation in attacks following renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran.

According to the information provided, more than 25 drones have been launched toward Erbil since the latest exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran began, with all of them intercepted and destroyed before reaching their targets.