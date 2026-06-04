Kurdistan Region President, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Iraq-Türkiye Relations, Regional Stability

The meeting further addressed the peace process in Türkiye and recent regional developments. Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and maintaining stability across the region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anıl Bora İnan and his accompanying delegation on Thursday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between Türkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the broader political situation in Iraq and efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and trade sectors. Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination to preserve peace and stability.

The discussions also focused on the political situation in the Kurdistan Region and ongoing efforts to address internal challenges. President Nechirvan Barzani and the Turkish delegation emphasized that dialogue and mutual understanding between Erbil and Baghdad remain essential for resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.

The meeting further addressed the peace process in Türkiye and recent regional developments. Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and maintaining stability across the region.

The meeting was also attended by Erman Topçu, the Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.