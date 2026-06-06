Kim Jong Un Demands Stronger Naval Nuclear Deterrent as Pyongyang Deepens Regional Ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the Kang Kon destroyer, urging a stronger naval nuclear deterrent.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a significant expansion of his country's naval capabilities, emphasizing the need for a maritime force capable of reinforcing Pyongyang's nuclear deterrent.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP), state media in Pyongyang announced on Saturday that Kim recently visited the naval destroyer Kang Kon to oversee a navigation test.

During the inspection on Thursday, he asserted that rapidly developing the navy to reliably shoulder a portion of the nation's nuclear deterrence is a paramount objective.

AFP reported that Kim stressed the necessity of a fleet capable of delivering a "deadly blow" to adversaries from both above and below the water. He framed this modernization as a central pillar of the ruling party's current five-year defense development plan.

Official images released by state media showed Kim accompanied by top military officials and his daughter, Ju Ae, underscoring the high-profile nature of the maritime push.

The spotlight on the Kang Kon also highlights Pyongyang's determination to overcome recent military setbacks.

As noted by AFP, the destroyer suffered a failed launch in May 2025 but was subsequently repaired and relaunched a month later, reflecting the regime's persistent drive to operationalize new strategic assets.

This naval emphasis arrives amid a broader hardening of North Korea's strategic posture.

Following the collapse of the 2019 denuclearization summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, Pyongyang has systematically rejected arms control overtures, repeatedly declaring its status as an "irreversible" nuclear-armed state.

Simultaneously, Kim has capitalized on global geopolitical fractures to elevate his regime's international standing.

AFP highlighted that Pyongyang has drawn increasingly close to Moscow amid the war in Ukraine, reportedly deploying thousands of troops to support Russian forces. This alignment has provided Kim with critical strategic and political backing from the Kremlin.

The naval display coincides with a flurry of high-stakes regional diplomacy.

According to AFP, Beijing and Pyongyang jointly announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea from June 8 to 9. The visit carries immense geopolitical weight, occurring shortly after Xi held consecutive summits with both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in May.

Kim's integration into this evolving diplomatic bloc has become increasingly visible.

AFP noted that last year, the North Korean leader stood alongside both Xi and Putin at an elaborate military parade in Beijing, symbolizing a significant upgrade in his global political profile.

Ultimately, Kim's renewed focus on the Kang Kon and the broader naval fleet signals that North Korea is aggressively expanding its deterrence posture beyond its traditional land-based missile forces.

As Pyongyang deepens its alliances with Moscow and Beijing, this maritime buildup illustrates a regime determined to project sophisticated military power and solidify its strategic relevance across the Indo-Pacific.