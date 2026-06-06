Iraq Denies Paying Transit Fees to Iran for Access to Strait of Hormuz

Baghdad dismisses rumors of maritime tolls, pointing instead to a lack of domestic tankers and soaring insurance costs amid regional instability.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi government has categorically rejected rumors that it is paying transit fees or taxes to Tehran for the right to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, authorities maintain that the nation's maritime export bottlenecks are the result of severe logistical constraints and a deteriorating regional security environment, rather than diplomatic or financial restrictions imposed by Iran.

Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's National Security Adviser, publicly dismissed the allegations as "baseless and far from the truth."

Al-Araji stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has formally exempted Iraqi vessels from all transit procedures and tolls in the strategically vital waterway. The strait remains one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a substantial portion of global crude shipments.

Despite this diplomatic clearance from Tehran, Baghdad's maritime output remains severely restricted. Official figures reveal that only three Iraqi oil tankers successfully traversed the Strait of Hormuz throughout April and May.

The underlying crisis, officials explain, is Iraq's lack of a robust, state-owned shipping fleet.

Rather than facing Iranian roadblocks, Baghdad remains overwhelmingly dependent on foreign commercial vessels to export its energy resources.

That reliance on international carriers has exposed Iraq to the harsh realities of the current Middle Eastern security climate.

Escalating geopolitical tensions and the persistent threat of maritime attacks have deeply rattled the global shipping industry. Major international maritime companies are demonstrating a growing reluctance to deploy their fleets to the Persian Gulf.

Consequently, the commercial vessels that do continue to operate in the region face skyrocketing maritime insurance premiums.

When combined with international sanctions and the threat of regional escalation, these soaring operational costs have severely disrupted commercial traffic.

For Iraq, whose economy is inextricably linked to the continuous export of oil, this logistical paralysis poses a profound economic challenge. Without its own tankers to bypass the hesitation of foreign shipping conglomerates, Iraq risks significant interruptions to its national revenue stream.

Ultimately, Baghdad's struggle to export its oil underscores a broader geopolitical reality.

While political rumors often focus on bilateral friction with Tehran, Iraq's immediate shipping challenges are fundamentally tied to domestic capacity constraints and the escalating maritime security risks that continue to throttle international trade through the Strait of Hormuz.