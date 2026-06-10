Kurdistan Region to Establish Permanent High-Level Committee with Baghdad

KRG says new coordination body aims to strengthen ties with federal government as efforts continue to resume oil exports and modernize revenue systems

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Wednesday that it will establish a permanent high-level coordination committee with Iraq's federal government, describing the move as a significant step toward resolving outstanding issues and strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said the new committee was one of three key topics discussed by ministers, alongside efforts to resume oil production and exports and the modernization of internal revenue collection through the federal government's electronic "Asycuda" customs system.

According to Hawramani, the initiative emerged from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's recent visit to Baghdad and was proposed by the Kurdistan Region, receiving a positive response from the federal government.

He explained that the committee would serve as a permanent mechanism for coordination rather than merely a forum for discussing disputes.

"The objective is not only to address existing issues, but also to advance cooperation and strengthen coordination between both sides," Hawramani said.

He noted that some committee members would hold permanent positions, while membership could be adjusted depending on the specific issues under discussion.

KRG reiterates readiness to resume oil exports

Addressing the long-stalled oil export issue, Hawramani said delegations from the Kurdistan Region and international oil companies had recently met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi to discuss restarting production and exports.

He stressed that the KRG remains fully prepared to facilitate the resumption of oil exports and is willing to provide all necessary cooperation to the federal government to help resolve the issue.

However, he noted that oil companies have requested guarantees from Baghdad regarding the security of their operations before resuming production.

According to Hawramani, oil and gas fields in the Kurdistan Region have been targeted approximately 33 times in recent years, prompting companies to seek assurances that future attacks will not originate from within Iraq.

In addition to security concerns, oil producers are also seeking a review of production costs and contractual arrangements.

The KRG spokesperson warned that ongoing instability across the Middle East has created significant challenges for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, generating both security and economic pressures.

He said the regional turmoil has contributed to financial difficulties and underscored the importance of restoring oil exports to help mitigate economic challenges.

Progress on revenue modernization

Hawramani also addressed the implementation of the Asycuda electronic customs and revenue system, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region has no objections to adopting the platform.

He explained that authorities initially required time to align the Region's internal systems with Baghdad's technological infrastructure but said preparations have now been completed.

"We are fully ready and are only waiting for the federal government team to set a date for a joint meeting," he said.

The system is intended to modernize customs administration, improve transparency, and streamline revenue collection between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Electricity and fuel supply issues

On domestic issues, Hawramani highlighted progress in the Kurdistan Region's 24-hour Runaki electricity project, stating that its primary objective is to provide citizens with uninterrupted power at lower costs.

He acknowledged that technical issues during the project's early stages caused occasional outages in some areas but said authorities are gradually resolving those challenges.

Regarding recent gasoline shortages reported in parts of the Region, Hawramani said the KRG is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and described the issue as temporary.

He expressed confidence that the fuel supply problem would be resolved in the near future.