President Barzani, South Korean Consul Discuss Education, Healthcare Cooperation

The South Korean Consul General expressed his pleasure at meeting President Barzani and praised his role in the Kurdish people's national struggle.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received South Korean Consul General in Erbil, Eoon-Gyo Shim, on Sunday, with discussions focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in education and healthcare, while also addressing regional developments and security challenges.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the South Korean Consul General expressed his pleasure at meeting President Barzani and praised his role in the Kurdish people's national struggle. He also noted the similarities between the Korean and Kurdish peoples' experiences of struggle and resilience.

Shim reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to strengthening ties and coordination with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and other areas of mutual interest.

President Barzani, for his part, recalled the deployment of South Korea's Zaytun Division to Erbil following the fall of the former Iraqi regime. He praised the division's mission and activities in the Kurdistan Region, describing its presence as the foundation of the friendship and relationship between the people of the Kurdistan Region and South Korea.

The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, the potential threat of a resurgence of terrorism, and the political process in the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.