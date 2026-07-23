Erbil Health Directorate Aims to Make Rizgary Hospital a Model for Kurdistan and Iraq

Comprehensive renovation and digital transformation are positioning Erbil's largest teaching hospital to become one of the most advanced healthcare institutions in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil's General Directorate of Health has announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ninth Cabinet is continuing its efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, with Rizgary Teaching Hospital undergoing a comprehensive modernization project aimed at transforming it into one of the leading model hospitals in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Erbil Health Director General Dr. Dilovan Mohammed said the Ninth Cabinet has placed significant emphasis on developing and modernizing the Region's healthcare sector through major investments in hospital infrastructure.

He said renovation and rehabilitation work at Rizgary Hospital has been underway for nearly two years as part of a strategic vision led by the Ministry of Health to establish the hospital as one of the most advanced medical institutions in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

Dr. Mohammed said the project extends beyond physical renovation and medical upgrades, noting that Rizgary Hospital has now entered the digital transformation phase.

According to him, the digitalization process is expected to streamline medical procedures, improve administrative efficiency, and deliver more modern and integrated healthcare services for patients.

The latest update follows the launch of a comprehensive modernization project at Rizgary Hospital under the direct instruction of Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The large-scale initiative includes the complete rehabilitation of the hospital's infrastructure, patient wards, emergency departments, and operating theatres, alongside the installation of advanced medical equipment and modern healthcare technologies. The project also upgrades the hospital's cooling, heating, and lighting systems to improve conditions for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Officials have said the project reflects the Ninth Cabinet's broader commitment to strengthening public healthcare across the Kurdistan Region through the construction of new hospitals, modernization of existing medical facilities, and continued investment in essential healthcare services.

As one of Erbil's largest teaching hospitals, Rizgary serves hundreds of patients each day. Once the modernization project is completed, officials expect it to provide higher-quality healthcare services in a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced medical environment.

The ongoing transformation of Rizgary Hospital represents another step in the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader strategy to modernize public healthcare and expand access to high-quality medical services throughout the Region.