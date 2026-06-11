Two Explosive Drones Strike Grain Warehouse in Erbil's Qushtapa, Causing Heavy Damage

In a statement, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism strongly condemned what it described as "terrorist attacks targeting civilian locations," stressing that the assault was directed at a non-military site.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Thursday that a grain storage warehouse in the Qushtapa sub-district of Erbil province was targeted in an attack involving two explosive-laden Hadid-110 drones.

According to the CTD, the strike took place at 12:55 p.m. and caused extensive material damage to the facility. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, the directorate strongly condemned what it described as "terrorist attacks targeting civilian locations," stressing that the assault was directed at a non-military site.

Authorities have not yet provided further details regarding those responsible for the attack or whether an investigation is underway.