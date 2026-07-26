German Media: Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Reportedly Supported ISIS

German media report the Berlin Pride attack suspect had alleged ties to the so-called Islamic State, while authorities continue investigating the deadly attack and searching for the 21-year-old.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - German media have reported that the chief suspect sought in connection with the deadly attack near Berlin's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations is an alleged supporter of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), adding a significant new dimension to an investigation that remains active as police continue their search.

According to reports by DW, citing Bild and Der Spiegel, as well as reporting carried by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the 21-year-old suspect identified by police as Abdul B. had previously been convicted in Germany on charges related to preparing a serious act of violence. The same reports allege that he traveled to the Middle East last year in an unsuccessful attempt to join ISIS before returning to Germany.

German authorities, however, had not officially confirmed those reported details at the time of publication. Police were expected to provide further updates as the investigation progressed, while the reported background remained based on media accounts rather than official investigative findings.

Bild further reported that the suspect had long attracted the attention of security authorities, describing him as someone previously regarded as a security concern who had participated in a deradicalization program after being returned to Germany from Lebanon. Those claims likewise had not been publicly confirmed by investigators.

The emerging reports have intensified scrutiny over the suspect's history and prompted broader questions about how individuals previously known to security services are monitored, though officials have not commented on those issues while the investigation remains underway.

The latest developments come as German police continue a large-scale manhunt following Saturday night's attack near Berlin's Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe's largest annual LGBTQ+ events.

According to the Associated Press (AP) and German authorities, one person was killed and at least 16 others were injured after a white van drove into pedestrians near the festival before striking a tree. Investigators also said several people were apparently stabbed during the incident.

Police issued a public wanted notice for the 21-year-old suspect, warning that he may be armed and urging members of the public not to approach him. Investigators carried out searches, including operations at an apartment in Berlin's Schöneberg district, but said the suspect had not been located.

Berlin police have confirmed that the suspect was previously known to law enforcement through Islamist circles in the German capital, but officials have stressed they have not yet established a motive for the attack.

The incident forced organizers to halt the closing festivities of the Pride event near the Brandenburg Gate, where hundreds of thousands had gathered earlier in the day.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the violence, describing it as an attack on society and reaffirming Germany's commitment to protecting freedom.

As investigators continue collecting evidence and pursuing the suspect, authorities have urged caution against drawing premature conclusions. While German media have reported allegations concerning the suspect's past and alleged extremist affiliations, officials have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that further verified information is expected as the inquiry develops.