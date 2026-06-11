Iran Says No Final Deal Reached Despite Trump's Claim of Imminent Agreement

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei disputed the claim, saying Tehran "had not reached a final conclusion on the agreement."

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran said on Friday that it has not yet made a final decision on a proposed agreement to end the Middle East conflict, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that a deal could be signed within days and his announcement that planned strikes on Iran had been cancelled.

Trump's comments boosted global stock markets and sent oil prices lower, renewing hopes that the conflict, which began after joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, could be nearing an end.

In a statement, Trump claimed that discussions with Tehran had reached "the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved," adding that he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening."

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," Trump said, while also asserting that the key details of the agreement had been accepted by the United States and its regional allies, including Israel.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei disputed the claim, saying Tehran "had not reached a final conclusion on the agreement."

Baqaei said that while "most of the text of the agreement was finalized," negotiations had stalled after "the U.S. side made new demands and changed its positions."

Iranian media also urged caution over Trump's remarks. The Tasnim news agency noted that the U.S. president had declared an agreement was close on 38 occasions over the past two months.

"Until Iran announces the matter of a potential understanding, any news from Trump on this subject should be regarded the same as his previous messaging," the agency said.

Later on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his optimism, telling reporters, "I understand the answer is yes," when asked whether Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Israeli leader held talks with Trump, who stressed that any memorandum of understanding with Tehran would require the removal of Iran's enriched nuclear material and the dismantling of its missile infrastructure.