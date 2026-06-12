IAEA Chief Holds Talks with Iraq's FM on Gulf Nuclear Security

The IAEA chief said he held an important conversation with Iraq's foreign minister on nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation challenges in the Gulf region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid growing international attention to security developments in the Gulf, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Friday that he held talks with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on nuclear safety and security issues in the region.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Friday, Grossi said the discussion focused on recent developments related to nuclear safety and security in the Gulf, as well as current challenges linked to nuclear non-proliferation.

"We exchanged on these issues and on current non-proliferation challenges," Grossi wrote.

According to the IAEA chief, the conversation addressed efforts aimed at maintaining nuclear safety and security standards in the Gulf region and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

Grossi also expressed appreciation for Iraq's willingness to cooperate with the agency on these issues.

"I thanked him for his readiness and commitment to work together in advancing these important objectives," Grossi stated.

The remarks underscore ongoing coordination between Iraq and the IAEA on matters related to nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation amid evolving regional developments.

Grossi's comments highlighted Baghdad's stated commitment to cooperating with international efforts aimed at strengthening nuclear security and supporting global non-proliferation objectives.