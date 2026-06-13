United States Crush Paraguay 4–1 as Canada Earns Historic First World Cup Point

In front of a star-studded Los Angeles crowd, Folarin Balogun’s two-goal performance announced the arrival of a transformed American squad.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The North American co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a night of historic breakthroughs on Friday, thrilling home crowds with a dominant American victory in Los Angeles and a long-awaited milestone for Canada in Toronto.

At SoFi Stadium, the United States engineered an emphatic return to the world stage.

Playing on home soil for the first time in 32 years, the American squad delivered a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in front of 70,492 fans. The result marked the largest World Cup win in U.S. history and the first time an American team has scored four goals in a modern-era tournament match.

Propelled by an early own goal, a clinical brace from Folarin Balogun, and a stoppage-time strike from Gio Reyna, the United States overwhelmed their opponents, signaling they are prepared to be genuine contenders.

Thousands of miles away at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), the Canadian men's national team finally shed the weight of their past.

Having lost all six of their previous World Cup matches across 1986 and 2022, Canada secured its first-ever point at the finals with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Operating without sidelined star Alphonso Davies, coach Jesse Marsch's squad found themselves trailing in the 21st minute when Bosnian forward Jovo Lukić headed in from a corner.

Despite dominating 61 percent of possession, Canada struggled for much of the match to break down a resilient Bosnian defense anchored by Sead Kolašinac and Nikola Katić.

The historic breakthrough arrived in the 78th minute. Just 121 seconds after stepping onto the pitch, substitute Cyle Larin fired a decisive strike past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The equalizer sent the crowd of 43,002 into delirium, salvaging a credible result against a disciplined Bosnian side making only its second World Cup appearance, and securing a vital point for the co-hosts.

A Transformed Attack

The tone was set within the first seven minutes. According to reporting by Agence France-Presse (AFP), midfielder Weston McKennie initiated the sequence by driving upfield and finding Christian Pulisic.

The U.S. talisman deftly darted between two defenders and returned the ball to McKennie, whose centering pass to Balogun deflected off the outstretched foot of Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla and into the net.

The stadium erupted, and the U.S. onslaught began. Under the tactical direction of coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over in late 2024, the Americans suffocated Paraguay with high possession and aggressive pressing.

At times during the first half, the U.S. commanded 75 percent of possession, with captain Tim Ream distributing calmly from the back while McKennie and Malik Tillman delivered backheel through balls into the penalty area.

"It's difficult to compare with the past," Pochettino said following the match, according to The Associated Press. "I think we need to talk about today, because it was a great match. It was amazing for our fans to see, to watch this type of game, and today, I am so proud."

The breakout star of the evening was Balogun. The Monaco striker, who committed to the U.S. national team three years ago, provided the elite finishing the American roster has long lacked.

In the 31st minute, after an earlier strike was ruled offside, Balogun capitalized on a superb run down the left flank by Antonee Robinson and Pulisic, driving home a deflected cross.

He struck again deep into first-half stoppage time. Receiving a perfectly weighted pass from Tillman on the right side, Balogun evaded a challenge, skipped inside a defender, and curled a beautiful shot into the top left corner, sending the U.S. into the locker room with an unprecedented 3-0 World Cup lead.

"Poch has said many times, 'Why not us?'" Balogun told the AP. "We have to believe. You can't do anything if you don't believe in yourself."

Managing the Momentum

The only complication for the hosts was the halftime withdrawal of Pulisic.

The AC Milan forward had orchestrated the attack flawlessly, but Pochettino opted to replace him with Sebastian Berhalter as a precaution.

Pochettino revealed that Pulisic had been kicked in the calf during training and experienced tightness during the match. "Staying positive," Pulisic told the AP. "I don't think it's anything."

Without their primary playmaker, the U.S. assumed a slightly more defensive posture in the second half. Paraguay, making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, briefly threatened when substitute Maurício pulled a goal back.

However, the South Americans could not mount a sustained comeback against the disciplined U.S. structure.

"The U.S. won this match very clearly and fairly," Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro conceded, according to the AP. "They dominated tactically, technically and physically as well."

The final exclamation point arrived in second-half stoppage time.

Gio Reyna, seeking redemption after a controversial and marginalized role in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, glided into the box and curled a superb strike inside the far post with the outside of his right foot, sealing the 4-1 historic scoreline.

A Cultural Spectacle

The performance on the pitch matched the spectacle in the stands. The match was preceded by a dazzling opening ceremony featuring Katy Perry and a host of international stars.

According to AFP, the crowd was packed with Hollywood royalty, including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, and George Lucas, underscoring the cultural magnitude of the tournament's return to North America.

While tougher tests remain in a Group D slate that includes Australia and Turkey, the victory places the United States in a highly favorable position to advance.

More importantly, the dominant, fearless nature of the win suggests that this generation of American players has definitively arrived on the global stage.

In Toronto, Canada earned their first-ever point at a World Cup finals with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

Bosnia took the lead in the 21st minute when Jovo Lukić headed in from a corner.

Canada dominated possession (61%) but struggled to break down a resilient Bosnian defense until substitute Cyle Larin equalized in the 78th minute, just 121 seconds after coming on, firing past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The 43,002 fans erupted as Larin's strike secured a historic point for the co-hosts, who had previously lost all six World Cup matches across 1986 and 2022.

Coach Jesse Marsch's side showed fight in the second half, though Alphonso Davies remained sidelined. Bosnia, appearing in their second World Cup, earned a credible result with strong defensive displays from players like Sead Kolašinac and Nikola Katić.