Gulf Football Federation Approves Duhok to Host Gulf Super Cup

Following an official inspection, the Gulf Football Federation endorsed Duhok Stadium's readiness to host the Gulf Super Cup, highlighting the Kurdistan Region's growing role in regional football.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Duhok has taken a significant step onto the regional football stage after the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation confirmed the city's readiness to host next month's Gulf Super Cup, a decision that reflects growing confidence in the Kurdistan Region's ability to organize major sporting events.

The Federation's endorsement followed an official inspection of Duhok Stadium and its surrounding facilities, where a delegation led by Secretary-General Jassim Al-Rumaihi evaluated the venue's infrastructure and organizational preparations ahead of the August 13 meeting between Duhok SC and Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC.

The fixture carries importance well beyond a single trophy.

For Duhok SC, which earned regional recognition by winning the Gulf Club Champions Cup two seasons ago, hosting the Super Cup offers an opportunity to showcase both the club's achievements and the city's capacity to welcome one of Gulf football's marquee events.

For the Kurdistan Region, the match represents another milestone in its efforts to establish itself as a credible destination for international sporting competitions.

During the visit, Al-Rumaihi toured the stadium alongside Duhok SC officials, reviewing the playing surface and supporting facilities before expressing satisfaction with the venue and the city's overall level of preparedness.

"The proposal to stage this match has been under discussion within the Federation for some time," Al-Rumaihi said, noting that support from Dr. Abdullah helped advance the plan following Duhok's Gulf Club Champions Cup triumph.

He also thanked Duhok SC for its hospitality and acknowledged the cooperation of the Iraqi Football Association in facilitating the event.

The Federation chief said the inspection formed part of the organization's standard preparations for hosting major competitions, adding that the quality of the stadium and local arrangements met expectations for the upcoming showcase.

Al-Rumaihi also emphasized the stature of the two clubs set to compete.

"We hope this match will be played at a level befitting the prestige and reputation of both clubs," he said. "Al-Rayyan is a deeply rooted and historic club in Qatar, and Duhok enters as a Gulf champion."

The comments underscore the significance attached to a fixture that will bring together one of Qatar's most established clubs and a team whose recent regional success has elevated its profile across Gulf football.

Beyond the action on the pitch, officials view the event as an opportunity to strengthen sporting ties among Gulf countries while introducing visiting teams, supporters, and football administrators to Duhok and the wider Kurdistan Region.

A successful tournament is expected to generate increased attention for the city's sporting infrastructure, encourage fan travel, and reinforce broader cooperation through football.

Al-Rumaihi also praised Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his continued backing of sport and his support in facilitating the staging of the Super Cup in Duhok.

He described the tournament as an important achievement not only for Duhok SC but also for the city itself, reflecting the value of sustained institutional support for sports development.

Attention now turns to August 13, when Duhok SC and Al-Rayyan SC will contest the Gulf Super Cup before what organizers hope will be a strong crowd.

With the Federation's approval now secured, the match promises to be more than a championship encounter, it will also serve as a measure of the Kurdistan Region's growing presence on the regional sporting calendar and its ambition to host events that bring Gulf football closer together.