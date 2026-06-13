Pakistan Says U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Within 24 Hours

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Washington and Tehran are closer than ever to a peace agreement, with an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is likely to be finalized and signed within the next 24 hours, describing the negotiations as closer to success than at any previous stage.

In a message posted on his official X account on Saturday, Sharif said preparations are underway for the electronic signing of the agreement immediately after its finalization.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before," Sharif wrote. "With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."

Sharif thanked both the United States and Iran for what he described as their continued commitment throughout the negotiations, which Pakistan has helped facilitate.

"We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations," he said.

The Pakistani premier also expressed appreciation to regional countries that supported the diplomatic process.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support," Sharif added.

Sharif voiced optimism about the outcome of the negotiations, saying he believes the anticipated agreement could become a foundation for long-term regional stability.

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said.

His remarks come amid growing indications from officials in Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad that negotiations have entered their final stage, with both sides signaling that a formal agreement may be imminent.

If finalized, the agreement would mark a major diplomatic breakthrough following months of negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and establishing a broader framework for future discussions.