Prime Minister Barzani Offers Condolences to Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani sends message of solace to the Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a message of condolence expressing his deep sympathy following the passing of the father of Mohammed Samaan Kanaan, Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

The full message of the Prime Minister:

"Honorable Mohammed Samaan Kanaan, Head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front;

On the passing of your esteemed father, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to you and your respected family. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal peace in Paradise and provide patience and solace to your family.

Masrour Barzani

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government"