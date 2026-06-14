Australia Spoils Türkiye's World Cup Return With a Shock 2-0 Victory in Vancouver

Despite dominating possession, Türkiye was dismantled by Australia's clinical finishing and a breakout performance from rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Australia delivered the first major shock of the expanded 2026 World Cup on Saturday night in Vancouver, spoiling Türkiye's highly anticipated return to the global stage after a 24-year absence with a ruthless 2-0 victory.

The Socceroos engineered a masterclass in tactical efficiency, absorbing overwhelming pressure before striking with clinical precision. According to reporting by Anne M. Peterson of The Associated Press, the upset was propelled by goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, alongside a phenomenal, career-defining performance by rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

The decision to start Beach over experienced captain Maty Ryan was a massive gamble by Australia coach Tony Popovic. It paid off spectacularly. Beach recorded eight crucial saves as FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from the stands. The young goalkeeper frustrated a Turkish side that dominated the ball but failed to convert possession into goals.

The breakthrough arrived in the 27th minute, shortly after the first-half hydration break. According to the AP, Irankunda broke away while pursued by three defenders, slotting a low shot into the net. At just 20 years old, the Watford forward became the youngest goal scorer for the Socceroos in World Cup history. He celebrated by punching the corner flag, a tribute to Australian soccer legend Tim Cahill.

For Irankunda and his teammates, the victory carried an edge of personal vindication. The forward revealed that the squad took offense to pre-match comments made by Türkiye captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who had proclaimed that his side possessed “more qualities and a more talented team.”

“Yeah, it was extra motivation,” Irankunda told the AP. “Obviously we don't like people to talk bad about us because we're a great team. People underestimate us.”

A Tournament of Contrasts

Australia's upset over Türkiye highlighted the unpredictable nature of the newly expanded 48-team World Cup. As the global field widens, the tournament is increasingly defined by dramatic David-versus-Goliath matchups.

According to contextual reporting by Agence France-Presse (AFP), this dynamic was perhaps best illustrated by the upcoming clash between Curacao, a Caribbean island of just 160,000 people making its World Cup debut, and four-time champion Germany. The expansion has brought teams with vastly different resources onto the same stage, creating a tournament atmosphere where tactical discipline can occasionally topple established footballing hierarchies.

Türkiye, making only its third World Cup appearance and its first since a historic semifinal run in 2002, entered the match against Australia aiming to re-establish itself among the global elite. The team controlled the tempo, maintaining a staggering 72 percent of possession and outshooting the Socceroos 30 to 9, according to AP statistics.

Yet, for all their territorial dominance, the Turks could not breach Beach's goal. Minutes after Irankunda's opener, Beach denied a long-distance blast from Abdulkerim Bardakcı. In the second half, the Australian goalkeeper thwarted a dangerous free kick from Arda Güler, the 21-year-old Real Madrid prodigy who wasn't even born the last time Türkiye played in a World Cup.

As Türkiye pushed forward in search of an equalizer, Australia struck the fatal blow. In the 75th minute, Connor Metcalfe capitalized on a turnover by Ismail Yüksek to double the Socceroos' lead, effectively securing the three points.

“I respect Australia very much. I was expecting that they would play in this way,” Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella told the AP. “This is football. As for the critics, nobody has underestimated Australia, actually.”

Group D Implications and Early Surprises

The victory places Australia in a commanding position in Group D, alongside the United States and Paraguay. The Americans opened their campaign on Friday with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Australia's result joined a weekend of surprising outcomes across the opening round. According to AFP, five-time champion Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by a powerful Moroccan side, while Scotland secured a nervy 1-0 win over Haiti, marking their first World Cup victory since 1990.

For the Socceroos, who famously recovered from an opening loss to France in 2022 to reach the Round of 16, starting with a victory drastically alters their trajectory. By dismantling a highly fancied Turkish side with disciplined defending and ruthless counterattacks, Australia has signaled that they are not merely participants in the expanded World Cup, but a dangerous force fully capable of dictating the terms of the tournament.