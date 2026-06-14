Putin, Trump Discuss Iran Deal, Ukraine War in Phone Call

"The conversation focused on the situation surrounding the memorandum of understanding being drafted between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said an agreement is close," Ushakov told reporters.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, discussing the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as ongoing efforts to reach a U.S.-Iran agreement, the Kremlin said.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders also spoke about a memorandum of understanding being drafted between Washington and Tehran.

"The conversation focused on the situation surrounding the memorandum of understanding being drafted between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said an agreement is close," Ushakov told reporters.

He added that U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been involved in negotiations related to Iran, are expected to return to Russia soon.

The phone call came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Earlier on Sunday, Trump criticized Israeli strikes on Beirut, saying they "should not have happened," while expressing confidence that a broader regional peace agreement remained within reach.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," Trump wrote on social media, adding: "This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let's not blow it!"

However, Iran cast doubt on the prospects for an agreement, saying there was "no point" in continuing talks with the United States and accusing Washington of failing to uphold its commitments.

The latest setback followed Israeli strikes targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs. Israel said the attacks were aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure.

Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the strikes demonstrated that Washington either lacked the will or the ability to fulfill its obligations, raising further uncertainty over negotiations that Trump has repeatedly said are close to completion.