Trump Says Iran Peace Deal Now Scheduled to Be Signed Within Hours

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that an anticipated peace agreement with Iran had been delayed by several hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut, but insisted the deal was still expected to be signed later in the day.

Speaking in a phone call with Axios, Trump said the attack had disrupted the diplomatic process at a critical moment, postponing what he had expected to be the formal conclusion of the agreement.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump said.

The remarks came after Israeli forces struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday. Israel said the operation was carried out in response to Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel, while Lebanese authorities reported that three people were killed in the attack.

Trump indicated that the strike had complicated ongoing efforts to secure a broader regional settlement and voiced frustration over its timing, suggesting it had interrupted a deal that was close to completion.

The US president has repeatedly expressed optimism that an agreement with Tehran is within reach, despite continuing tensions and uncertainty over the wider conflict in the Middle East.

Iran, however, has maintained that any arrangement to halt the war must also address the parallel conflict in Lebanon, where Israel has been conducting a military campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Despite the latest setback, Trump told Axios that the peace deal remained on track and was expected to move forward after the brief delay.