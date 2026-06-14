Chaldean Patriarch Hails Kurdistan Region as Global Model for Peaceful Coexistence

He praised Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's efforts to guarantee the rights of all communities, saying these policies have enabled the Region to play an influential role in promoting equality and balanced coexistence among its diverse population.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, has praised the Kurdistan Region and its capital, Erbil, as a leading example of peaceful coexistence among different religions and ethnic communities, saying its model deserves international recognition.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Sunday, the newly elected patriarch highlighted Erbil's historical and spiritual significance for Christians, describing it as "a very ancient and significant city for Christians, where different religions and communities live together in peace and harmony."

He commended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for safeguarding the rights of all communities and fostering an environment of mutual respect and equality.

Reflecting on the 2014 ISIS offensive, Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona recalled the Kurdistan Region's response to the mass displacement of Christians and other minorities.

"When Christians were displaced by the terror of ISIS, the Kurdistan Region welcomed them with great compassion and opened all its doors to them. This is a reality that deserves great respect and appreciation," he said.

The patriarch also pointed to the Region's stability and long-term vision, emphasizing its role in strengthening coexistence and protecting diversity.

He praised Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's efforts to guarantee the rights of all communities, saying these policies have enabled the Region to play an influential role in promoting equality and balanced coexistence among its diverse population.

In his concluding remarks, Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona expressed hope that the Kurdistan Region's experience could serve as an example for other countries, allowing people around the world to live together in peace, security, and stability.

Mar Polis III Nona, born Amel Shamoon Nona in Alqosh in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate, was elected Patriarch of Baghdad and head of the Chaldean Catholic Church on April 12. He formally succeeded Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako and was enthroned at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Baghdad on May 29.