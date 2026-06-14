Iran Cancels Western Flights as Tehran Warns Response to Beirut Strike Is 'Imminent'

According to state television, "flights from airports in the western part of the country have been cancelled until further notice," following a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran's state broadcaster announced on Sunday that flights at airports across the western part of the country had been suspended after Tehran warned that its response to an Israeli strike on Beirut was "imminent."

According to state television, "flights from airports in the western part of the country have been cancelled until further notice," following a statement by Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The council issued a warning after an Israeli strike targeted Hezbollah, a key Iranian ally, in Beirut's southern suburbs. In a message posted on X, it declared that "the response of the fighters of Islam is imminent," adding that "Lebanon is our life and violation of the red lines of the Islamic Republic will not be tolerated."

The developments have heightened tensions at a sensitive moment, as Washington and Tehran are expected to finalize a framework peace agreement aimed at ending months of regional conflict.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strikes on Beirut, saying they risked undermining diplomatic efforts.

"The strikes took place despite the ceasefire and at a time when the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict," Guterres said in a statement.

He urged restraint from all sides, stressing, "I urge all parties to show maximum restraint at this crucial moment."

The cancellation of flights and Iran's warning of an impending response have raised concerns that the latest escalation could threaten the fragile diplomatic momentum in the region.