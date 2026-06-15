President Barzani, British Ambassador to Iraq Discuss Regional Developments and Erbil-Baghdad Ties

The discussions highlighted the relationship and coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi Federal Government, as well as efforts aimed at overcoming existing obstacles and challenges between Erbil and Baghdad.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Irfan Siddiq, the British Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss the latest developments in the region and a range of political issues concerning the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting focused on the latest regional changes and ongoing developments, with both sides exchanging views on the evolving political and security situation.

The discussions also highlighted the relationship and coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi Federal Government, as well as efforts aimed at overcoming existing obstacles and challenges between Erbil and Baghdad.

The statement added that the meeting covered relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, in addition to the Kurdistan Region's internal political process.

The United Kingdom has long maintained close diplomatic and security ties with the Kurdistan Region, supporting cooperation in areas including stability, economic development, and the fight against terrorism. British officials have frequently emphasized the importance of dialogue between the KRG and the federal government to address outstanding issues and strengthen Iraq's overall stability.

The meeting comes amid a period of significant regional developments and continuing efforts by Kurdish and Iraqi leaders to enhance cooperation and address political and economic challenges through dialogue.