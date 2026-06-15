Trump Says Oil Tankers Resume Passage Through Strait of Hormuz After Peace Deal

While traveling to the G7 summit in France on Monday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that "ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that oil tankers have resumed transiting the Strait of Hormuz following a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, although uncertainty remains over whether Tehran will continue charging transit fees for vessels using the strategic waterway.

Mediator Pakistan announced on Sunday that Washington and Tehran had agreed to an "immediate and permanent termination" of military operations. However, the full text of the peace agreement has not yet been released.

The deal is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday, with additional technical negotiations planned to work toward a broader long-term accord.

According to Trump, the agreement will lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for Gulf energy exports, and the lifting of a US naval blockade imposed on Iran.

While traveling to the G7 summit in France on Monday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that "ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz."

"They are going along the Southern 'Highway,' which is totally safe, secure, and pristine," he added, apparently referring to a shipping lane closer to Oman within the narrow passage.

Trump also said that the US military had secretly assisted more than 200 commercial vessels carrying over 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since May.

"There are other areas of travel, also!!!" he wrote, without providing further details.

Iran had effectively halted maritime traffic through the strait in response to US-Israeli strikes that began on February 28, disrupting one of the world's most important energy corridors.

The closure of the waterway, which normally handles around one-fifth of global oil and gas exports, triggered sharp increases in energy prices worldwide.

Iran later introduced a payment system for ships transiting the strait, and it remains unclear whether those measures will continue under the new agreement.