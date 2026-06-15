President Masoud Barzani Extends Islamic New Year Greetings, Calls for Peace and Stability

President Barzani emphasized the importance of peace and coexistence, voicing hope that the new Islamic year would serve as a turning point toward greater stability and security across conflict-affected areas.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani has sent a congratulatory message to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, expressing hope that the new year will bring lasting peace, stability, and security to the region and beyond.

On Monday, President Barzani issued his message marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, extending his warmest wishes to Muslims globally. In his statement, he prayed to Almighty God for a year characterized by comfort, stability, and harmony for the region and the wider world.

President Barzani emphasized the importance of peace and coexistence, voicing hope that the new Islamic year would serve as a turning point toward greater stability and security across conflict-affected areas.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the Hijri (Islamic lunar) calendar year, which is based on lunar cycles rather than the solar calendar. Because of this, it shifts each year by around 10 to 11 days in the Gregorian calendar.

The calendar begins with the month of Muharram, one of the four sacred months in Islam, and traces its origins to 622 CE, the year of the Hijra, the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina. This event is regarded as a defining moment in Islamic history, marking the establishment of the first Muslim community in Medina and the foundation of the Islamic calendar system.

Unlike many New Year celebrations around the world, the Islamic New Year is generally observed reflectively and spiritually, with Muslims marking the occasion through prayer, remembrance, and religious reflection rather than through festivities. It is widely seen as a time for spiritual renewal and for setting intentions for the year ahead.