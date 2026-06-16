Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Meets U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack in Erbil

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, Tom Barrack is currently in a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss several critical security and political matters.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Tom Barrack, the U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for Iraq and Syria, in Erbil on Tuesday to discuss regional security and bilateral coordination. The meeting follows a formal endorsement by President Nechirvan Barzani of a recent agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at restoring regional stability.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, Tom Barrack is currently in a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss several critical security and political matters.

Following this meeting, Barrack is scheduled to hold separate talks with both President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

The envoy's arrival in Erbil follows his visit to Baghdad yesterday, Monday, June 15, where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi.

This visit marks Amb. Barrack’s first official mission to Erbil in his capacity as Special Envoy. The talks are expected to cover a broad range of issues pertaining to Iraq, with a specific focus on the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24 earlier on Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani declared that the Kurdistan Region "fully supports" the U.S.-Iran accord. The President emphasized that the swift implementation of the agreement is essential for achieving a region free of conflict and ensuring peace for its peoples, according to the report.

The diplomatic engagements aim to foster enhanced coordination between all involved parties to resolve outstanding matters between the regional and federal governments. Officials indicated that the primary objective is to secure greater stability for the region through high-level dialogue.

The meetings are expected to establish a framework for continued cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the United States.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Special Envoy is ongoing.

This article was updated on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 01:02pm.