U.S. Envoy Barrack Highlights Talks with Kurdish Leaders on Iraq Stability, Energy Cooperation

In a post on X following his visit, Barrack expressed appreciation for his meetings with President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq and Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, said on Tuesday that his meetings with Kurdish leaders in Erbil focused on advancing cooperation on energy, economic development, and strengthening ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

In a post on X following his visit, Barrack expressed appreciation for his meetings with President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

“Grateful for today’s meetings with President Masoud Barzani, PM Masrour Barzani, and IKR President Nechirvan Barzani — united in support of a stable, sovereign and prosperous Iraq and President Donald J. Trump’s vision for a new Middle East,” Barrack wrote. “Our discussions advanced critical opportunities in energy, economics, and the path forward between Erbil and Baghdad.”

The meetings took place during a high-level visit by an American delegation to Erbil amid a period of significant diplomatic shifts across the Middle East. The delegation's arrival coincides with growing international attention on a recent diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, which has raised expectations for a new phase of regional stability and economic cooperation.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, discussions between the U.S. delegation and Kurdistan Region officials centered on resolving political challenges within the Kurdistan Region, strengthening cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, and developing a forward-looking agenda focused on security and economic growth.

The visit underscored Washington’s continued commitment to the Kurdistan Region as a key partner in Iraq and the wider Middle East. Barrack was accompanied by Joshua Harris, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and Major General Kevin Lambert, Commanding General of the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).

Together, the officials reviewed regional security developments and examined opportunities arising from the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, with particular emphasis on maintaining stability in the Kurdistan Region, supporting Iraq’s sovereignty, and promoting economic prosperity through enhanced cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meetings reflect ongoing U.S. engagement with Kurdish leaders as Washington seeks to reinforce regional security partnerships and encourage political and economic coordination amid a changing Middle Eastern landscape.