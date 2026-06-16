President Barzani, U.S. Envoy Barrack Discuss Iraq Stability, Regional Developments in Erbil

During the meeting, Barrack conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Barzani and expressed his pleasure at meeting him.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani received Tom Barrack, U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq, on Tuesday in the Pirmam district of Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Barrack conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Barzani and expressed his pleasure at meeting him. He praised President Barzani's role in promoting stability in Iraq and the wider Middle East, stressing that both Iraq and the region require lasting stability.

The U.S. envoy underscored the Kurdistan Region's significant role in supporting regional security and stability, describing it as valuable both at present and in the future. He also expressed admiration for the Kurdistan Region's development and growth, calling it a successful model in the region.

President Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has consistently served as a factor of stability and has always supported dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the challenges facing Iraq and neighboring countries. He noted that while the Kurdistan Region has not been a source of regional conflicts, it has often borne the consequences of wars and instability in the surrounding area.

President Barzani further emphasized the importance of creating a stable and prosperous future for the peoples of the Middle East through cooperation, understanding, and peaceful solutions.

The meeting also focused on relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq's new government. Barrack highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad, stressing the need to strengthen Iraq's political system and preserve the authority of the state over armed groups operating outside government control.

The U.S. envoy reaffirmed Washington's support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in efforts to bring all weapons under state control and to disarm militias operating outside official institutions.

For his part, President Barzani reiterated his support for Prime Minister al-Zaidi and stressed that Iraq's political forces should learn from past experiences and work within the framework of the constitution. He emphasized the principles of partnership, balance, consensus, and mutual understanding as the foundation for resolving disputes and ensuring political stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on recent regional developments and challenges. They agreed to continue cooperation on shared priorities aimed at strengthening stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while advancing a long-term strategic partnership focused on economic cooperation, investment, and regional prosperity.