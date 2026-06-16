Kurdistan Region President, U.S. Envoy Barrack, SDF Chief Mazloum Abdi Discuss Syria and Regional Security

President Nechirvan Barzani underscored that dialogue and mutual understanding among all parties, alongside protecting the rights of Kurds and other communities in Syria, are essential for resolving outstanding issues.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday held a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi to discuss developments in Syria, regional security, and efforts to promote stability.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on the current political and security situation in the region, recent developments in Syria, and cooperation between Kurdish parties and the government in Damascus.

During the talks, Barrack reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting peace and stability and to helping find solutions to the challenges facing Syria. He also stressed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders to advance stability in the country.

President Nechirvan Barzani underscored that dialogue and mutual understanding among all parties, alongside protecting the rights of Kurds and other communities in Syria, are essential for resolving outstanding issues. He reiterated the Kurdistan Region's support for efforts aimed at settling conflicts and strengthening security and stability.

The participants also discussed enhancing cooperation and coordination in counterterrorism efforts and addressing ongoing security threats in the region.

The meeting came as Barrack continued a series of high-level discussions in Erbil with Kurdish leaders. Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. envoy said his meetings focused on advancing cooperation in energy and economic development, as well as strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

In a post on X following his visit, Barrack expressed appreciation for his meetings with President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

“Grateful for today’s meetings with President Masoud Barzani, PM Masrour Barzani, and IKR President Nechirvan Barzani — united in support of a stable, sovereign and prosperous Iraq and President Donald J. Trump’s vision for a new Middle East,” Barrack wrote. “Our discussions advanced critical opportunities in energy, economics, and the path forward between Erbil and Baghdad.”

Barrack's visit highlights ongoing U.S. engagement with Kurdish and Iraqi leaders amid regional developments and efforts to promote stability, economic cooperation, and security coordination across Iraq and neighboring Syria.