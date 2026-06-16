US-Iran Peace Deal to Be Signed in Switzerland’s Burgenstock Resort on Friday

In a statement, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed that the signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 at the Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending months of conflict in the Middle East is set to be formally signed on Friday at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.

The agreement follows an announcement by Tehran and Washington on Sunday that they had reached a framework understanding to end the war that erupted on Feb. 28 following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequently spread across the region.

In a statement, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed that the signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 at the Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland.

The ministry said the venue was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as representatives from both the United States and Iran. Switzerland is facilitating the process by providing the diplomatic and logistical conditions necessary for the meeting.

Perched high above Lake Lucerne and surrounded by water on three sides, the Burgenstock resort is considered a secure location for high-level diplomatic talks.

The planned signing comes after weeks of intense negotiations, during which both sides sought to avert a wider regional conflict amid recurring threats of renewed hostilities.

According to a senior U.S. official, the framework agreement has already been electronically endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iran's deputy foreign minister, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's negotiations.

However, the contents of the agreement have not yet been released publicly, leaving uncertainty over the specific commitments made by both sides.

Negotiators reportedly faced major disagreements over Iran's nuclear program, international sanctions, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

Speaking to CNN, Vance described the document as "about a page and a half," suggesting it outlines broad principles rather than detailed implementation measures.

The signing is expected to mark a significant diplomatic milestone in efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore stability across the Middle East after months of conflict.