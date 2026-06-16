Iran Warns of Response After Deadly Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon

In a statement, Iran's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, accused Israel of continuing attacks in southern Lebanon and warned that further operations could trigger retaliation.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran's military on Tuesday warned Israel of a potential response following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that killed four people, despite a recent agreement between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the wider Middle East conflict, including hostilities in Lebanon.

In a statement, Iran's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya, accused Israel of continuing attacks in southern Lebanon and warned that further operations could trigger retaliation.

"If the child-killing army of the Zionist regime does not put an end to its acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, it should await a harsh response from the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the command said.

The Iranian military also claimed that Israel had violated the Lebanese ceasefire 84 times since the US-Iran agreement was announced.

Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli strikes killed four people in the country's south on Tuesday. According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), Israeli drone strikes targeted two vehicles in the town of Mayfadoun and another in nearby Shukeen, both located in the Nabatieh region. Several other people were reported wounded.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out a strike in southern Lebanon, saying it had identified a "suspicious vehicle" near an area where Israeli troops were operating. It did not specify the exact location.

Israel also said its forces intercepted several rockets launched toward Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. In response, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed the launcher used in the attack.

Hezbollah had not issued any statements by Tuesday evening claiming responsibility for attacks against Israeli targets in southern Lebanon.

Although violence in Lebanon had decreased following Monday's announcement of the US-Iran agreement to end the broader regional conflict, Israeli military operations have continued. According to the NNA, at least five people have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since the deal was announced.