Prime Minister Barzani Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Voices Hope for Regional Stability

Masrour Barzani's remarks come as Washington and Tehran prepare implementation talks in Switzerland following an accord to end the Middle East war

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran to end months of conflict in the Middle East, expressing hope that the accord would pave the way for lasting peace and stability across the region.

In a post published on his official X account, Barzani said: “I welcome the signing of the agreement between the United States and Iran. I hope it marks a new chapter of peace and stability in the region.”

I welcome the signing of the agreement between the United States and Iran. I hope it marks a new chapter of peace and stability in the region -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 18, 2026

His comments came as diplomatic efforts shifted toward implementing the agreement, which was signed this week by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of an internationally mediated effort to bring an end to the regional war that erupted earlier this year.

Swiss authorities confirmed on Thursday that representatives from the United States and Iran are expected to convene at the Burgenstock resort complex near Lucerne on Friday for initial negotiations on implementing the memorandum of understanding that ended the conflict.

According to Switzerland's foreign ministry, the talks are expected to include mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, along with other countries involved in the diplomatic process. The discussions will focus on translating the broad framework of the agreement into practical implementation measures.

The meeting was initially expected to serve as the formal signing ceremony of the memorandum. However, the signing was unexpectedly moved forward after Trump signed the document during a dinner gathering outside Paris on Wednesday, while Pezeshkian endorsed the agreement remotely from Iran.

Officials have indicated that Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to participate in the implementation talks, although Swiss authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the agenda.

The agreement follows months of escalating tensions and military confrontation that began on Feb. 28 and triggered a broader regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, Iran, and its allied groups across the Middle East. The fighting heightened concerns over regional stability, energy security, and the risk of a wider war drawing in additional countries.

For the Kurdistan Region, which lies at the crossroads of regional geopolitical developments and maintains close ties with both Washington and neighboring countries, the prospect of de-escalation has been welcomed by officials and observers alike.

Stability across the region remains a key priority for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), particularly amid ongoing efforts to strengthen economic growth, attract investment, and expand regional cooperation.

Barzani's statement places the Kurdistan Region among those welcoming the breakthrough and expressing hope that the agreement will help reduce tensions and open the door to a more stable and peaceful Middle East.