Hezbollah Tells Kurdistan24 No Lebanon Ceasefire Deal Exists with Israel

A source close to Hezbollah's decision-making leadership told Kurdistan24 that no agreement has been reached to extend a ceasefire with Israel

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As reports emerged of a possible extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a source close to Hezbollah's leadership told Kurdistan24 that no such agreement exists and that the group will continue its military response as long as Israeli operations continue in Lebanon.

The informed source, described as being close to Hezbollah's decision-making center, said there has been no agreement to extend a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and that no such arrangement is possible while, in the group's view, Israel continues its military actions.

According to the source, only American officials are promoting the idea of a ceasefire agreement, while military operations remain ongoing on the ground.

"The Americans are the only ones claiming there is an agreement," the source told Kurdistan24. "The attacks are continuing, and we will respond to every attack. Once Israel stops its attacks and completely withdraws from Lebanese territory, Hezbollah will stop its operations."

The source added that Hezbollah's position regarding any future arrangement remains linked to developments surrounding the broader U.S.-Iran agreement.

The source said Hezbollah would remain committed to any agreement between Iran and the United States if it is implemented as agreed and if Lebanon remains a central component of the arrangement.

However, the source stressed that such commitment would depend on Israel refraining from any violations.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue across the region amid discussions surrounding a broader understanding between Washington and Tehran.

Addressing discussions within Lebanon about bringing all weapons under state control, the source rejected the possibility of Hezbollah surrendering its arms to the Lebanese state.

"We will not hand over our weapons under any circumstances," the source said, arguing that Hezbollah's weapons are intended to defend its land and people.

The source also claimed that the Lebanese government had failed in negotiations and dialogue efforts with Israel, questioning why Hezbollah should relinquish its military capabilities under such circumstances.

The statement to Kurdistan24 contrasts sharply with reports published by international media outlets.

According to Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to extend the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Reuters also reported that Hezbollah and Israel had reached a ceasefire agreement following intense clashes between the two sides.

However, the source speaking to Kurdistan24 categorically denied that any extension agreement has been finalized, underscoring the conflicting narratives surrounding the situation as tensions continue along the Lebanese-Israeli front.