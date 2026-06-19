Kremlin Adviser Thanks Kurdistan24 for Role at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Anton Kabyakov, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, personally thanked Kurdistan24 for its participation in Russia's flagship economic summit.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an official letter of appreciation to Kurdistan24, recognizing the outlet's participation in one of Russia's most prominent international economic gatherings.

Anton Kobyakov, adviser to President Putin and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, addressed the letter to Kurdistan24 following the participation of Khoshawi Mohammed, head of Kurdistan24's office in Russia, in the forum's 29th edition and a special panel featuring the Russian president.

The letter comes after Khoshawi Mohammed attended the event upon an official invitation, representing Kurdistan24 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was held at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 3 to June 6, 2026.

At the beginning of the message, Kobyakov expressed his gratitude for Kurdistan24's contribution to the preparation and coverage of the forum.

"Dear Mr. Khoshawi, Head of the Kurdistan24 Research and Media Foundation Office, please allow me to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for your support and active participation in the preparation and organization of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held at the Expo forum Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 3 to June 6, 2026," the letter stated.

In the closing section of the letter, Kobyakov said he was confident that participation in the forum had provided valuable opportunities for professional engagement and the exchange of expertise.

"We are confident that your participation in the forum created opportunities to exchange valuable ideas and extensive experience with colleagues and partners, while strengthening professional and business relations," he wrote.

The Russian official also extended an invitation to Kurdistan24 to take part in the forum's upcoming milestone anniversary.

"We will be delighted to welcome you to the 30th anniversary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2027," the letter concluded.

The message highlights Kurdistan24's continued participation in major international events and its engagement with global political and economic forums.