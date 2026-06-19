Regional Mediators to Meet in Cairo as US-Iran Talks Face Delay

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia are set to meet in Cairo on Sunday to discuss regional developments, peace, security, and stability following the postponement of US-Iran negotiations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Diplomatic efforts surrounding the emerging US-Iran peace process are set to continue on Sunday as Egypt hosts a meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, countries that have played significant roles in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

According to announcements from both Cairo and Islamabad, the ministers will gather in the Egyptian capital to discuss regional developments and exchange views on issues related to peace, security, and stability.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the meeting would bring together the foreign ministers of the four countries to review ongoing regional developments and coordinate perspectives on matters affecting regional stability.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry stated that an expanded round of talks would follow the ministerial meeting, after which the participants are expected to hold a joint press conference.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry initially announced that the gathering would take place in the Mediterranean city of El Alamein before later clarifying that the meeting would instead be held in Cairo.

The four ministers last met in April on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The Cairo meeting comes shortly after Switzerland announced on Friday that planned negotiations between the United States and Iran, which had been scheduled to begin the same day, had been postponed indefinitely.

The postponed talks were expected to contribute to efforts aimed at reaching a final agreement between Washington and Tehran following the signing of a memorandum of understanding earlier this week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to the memorandum, the parties agreed to pursue a 60-day negotiation process toward a broader final agreement addressing several issues, including Iran's nuclear program. The document also calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Despite the memorandum's provisions regarding military operations, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have continued since the understanding was signed.

In the most significant escalation since the announcement of the agreement, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday killed at least 47 people, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The Israeli military, meanwhile, reported that four of its soldiers had been killed.

The developments underscore the challenges facing regional diplomatic efforts as mediators seek to support a broader framework for de-escalation and negotiations across the Middle East.