Qatar-Gifted Presidential Jet Debuts as Trump Praises ‘World’s Most Luxurious Plane’

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a luxury aircraft gifted by Qatar that is set to serve as a replacement for Air Force One, describing it as a ‘flying White House’

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Standing inside a hangar at Joint Base Andrews on Friday, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new presidential aircraft gifted by Qatar, describing the jet as the world's most luxurious plane and a "flying White House."

The aircraft, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, is expected to serve as a replacement for one of the presidential fleet's aging aircraft. Its introduction comes amid continuing debate in Washington over the ethical, constitutional, and security implications of accepting such a gift from a foreign government.

Addressing attendees during the unveiling ceremony, Trump thanked Qatar and its ruler for providing the aircraft.

"This is considered the world's most luxurious plane," Trump said, adding that Qatar had been "so nice" in making the gift available.

The president also praised the extensive modifications made to the aircraft, saying the project had transformed the jet into a presidential aircraft unlike any seen before.

"With the extraordinary devotion of many of you here today, this plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said.

A journalist who toured the aircraft reported that the interior features leather seats, plush carpeting, wooden paneling, and walls decorated in tan, light brown, and gold tones.

The aircraft also contains patriotic-themed artwork, including a framed image of a duck swimming in Washington's Reflecting Pool.

Trump highlighted the aircraft's size and performance capabilities, claiming it could fly farther and faster than any previous Air Force One.

"When you see it, you won't believe it, actually, the quality of woods, the quality of the materials, the quality of the engines," he said.

The new aircraft features a navy-blue underside, a red stripe, and a white upper fuselage, replacing the blue-and-white color scheme of the Boeing 747 aircraft that have transported US presidents since the 1990s.

White House officials formally bid farewell on Thursday to one of the long-serving presidential jets, fueling speculation ahead of Friday's unveiling.

Trump said the new aircraft is expected to participate in a flyover during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day on July 4.

The unveiling comes as the US government continues to await delivery of two new Boeing 747-8 aircraft intended for the presidential fleet.

The Boeing program has faced repeated delays and significant cost overruns, postponing the arrival of the next-generation Air Force One aircraft.

Under US aviation protocol, any aircraft carrying the president officially uses the call sign Air Force One.

Qatar's donation of the aircraft has generated controversy in the United States, with critics raising concerns over ethics, constitutional issues, and national security implications.

Trump has repeatedly defended accepting the aircraft, previously arguing that rejecting the gift would be "stupid." He has also said the plane could eventually be transferred to his presidential library after its service.

Despite the controversy, Friday's unveiling marked the public debut of what Trump described as a uniquely luxurious addition to the presidential fleet.