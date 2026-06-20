Syrian Kurdish Lawmaker Pushes for Administrative Status as Afrin Welcomes Returnees

Local officials say reconstruction projects, public services, and return efforts are advancing across Afrin, while Kurdish representatives seek greater administrative recognition

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A steady stream of returning families, expanding reconstruction projects, and plans to create new employment opportunities are reshaping Afrin as local authorities report significant progress in rebuilding the region and restoring public services.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Afrin regional director Khayro al-Ali Al-Dawood, said nearly 12,000 displaced families have returned to their homes so far, describing the city as one of the fastest-recovering areas among previously affected regions in Syria.

Al-Dawood said Afrin has made notable advances in reconstruction and essential services, adding that administrative institutions are working around the clock to meet residents' needs.

"Life in the city is stable and secure, and there are continuous efforts by directorates and institutions to improve public services," he said.

Addressing the issue of displaced residents, Al-Dawood said authorities have placed significant focus on facilitating returns in recent months.

According to the regional director, approximately 12,000 displaced families have returned to Afrin through eight separate convoys. He added that local administration teams are working daily to provide support and services aimed at helping returning families settle back into their communities.

Al-Dawood also outlined plans to expand employment opportunities, saying the Syrian government's vision focuses on integrating young people into the labor market.

"To achieve this goal, a comprehensive program has been developed to employ young people across various institutions and departments," he said.

Kurdish representative outlines future vision

Mohammad Sido, a Kurdish member of the Syrian People's Assembly, told Kurdistan24 that he will advocate for Afrin to become an independent administrative province.

"We will try to make Afrin an independent administrative province, and in parliament we will strive to be the genuine voice of Afrin's residents," Sido said.

He also emphasized efforts to promote Kurdish language education.

"We will work to highlight our mother tongue, the Kurdish language, so that Kurdish can also be taught in schools alongside Arabic," he added.

Sido noted that eight convoys of displaced residents had returned to Afrin from outside the region, including from areas east of the Euphrates and one convoy from Kobani.

"All of them returned with the assistance of those assigned to this file by the presidency and in coordination with the local administration. The people of Afrin welcomed the returning families," he said, adding that the number of returnees in those convoys ranged from roughly 2,000 to 3,500 people.

Sido said local authorities continue efforts to restore homes to their owners and support residents affected by displacement.

"As the Afrin administration, we are trying to return people's homes to them and stand alongside our people. This is our duty and responsibility," he said.

He also stressed the importance of encouraging Kurdish business owners and investors originally from the region to return and contribute to economic recovery.

"We seek the return of Kurdish businessmen and project owners from the area because there is a need for jobs and opportunities for our younger generations. This will help us revive and develop Afrin," Sido said.

The issue of property restitution remains among the challenges facing returning residents.

Local sources recently told Kurdistan24 English that some property-related disputes remain unresolved in parts of the Afrin countryside, while local authorities continue efforts to address complaints and facilitate the return of displaced residents.

The issue was also discussed during a visit by a delegation from the International Commission of Inquiry to the Afrin region. During the visit, delegates met with regional officials and the head of the Internal Security Forces to discuss the return of displaced persons and ways to create conditions that support long-term stability within the local community.

As reconstruction projects continue and more displaced families return, local officials say their focus remains on improving services, creating jobs, and addressing outstanding challenges facing residents across the region.