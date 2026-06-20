Syria To Recognize Kurdish Autonomous Administration Certificates

Damascus says thousands of teachers and schools have already been incorporated into the national education system

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria's Education Minister Mohammed Turko announced that the process of integrating the education system in Hasaka province is progressing steadily, revealing that tens of thousands of teachers and more than 2,000 schools have already joined the country's national education framework.

In remarks to Syria's official news agency SANA, Turko said the government's plan to unify the education system in eastern Syria, including Hasaka and its surrounding areas, is being implemented successfully.

According to the minister, the initiative aims to establish a unified Syrian curriculum and ensure stability across the education sector.

Turko said nearly 38,000 teachers who previously worked under institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) have been incorporated into Syria's national education system.

He added that 2,350 schools have so far reopened and have been teaching the official government curriculum since the beginning of the second semester of the current academic year.

The minister highlighted Resolution No. 1617, which he said was introduced to safeguard students' rights during the transition process.

Under the decision, students who studied under the DAANES curriculum will be allowed to sit for national examinations, including primary and secondary certificate exams, during both the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years using the curriculum they previously studied.

Turko also announced that the ministry has established special procedures to recognize certificates previously issued by DAANES institutions, in accordance with Syrian laws and state regulations.

The minister stressed that the integration process is being carried out gradually to avoid any negative impact on students' academic progress.

"This process is being implemented step by step to ensure that students are not adversely affected," Turko said.

He added that education should serve as a unifying force for the country's future.

"Education will be the most important bridge that brings together the children of the country and will play a key role in building both people and the future," the minister said.