KEF 2026 Highlights KRG Push for Digital Education and Skills Development

The Fourth Kurdistan Educational Forum (KEF) opened in Erbil with the launch of the "My School" digital platform, highlighting the KRG's long-term strategy to modernize education through technology, quality improvement, and international collaboration.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has launched the Fourth Kurdistan Education Forum (KEF 2026), placing digital innovation, educational quality, and workforce readiness at the center of its long-term strategy to modernize the region's school system.

According to the KRG Ministry of Education, this year's forum is being held under the theme "Modern Education: Skills and Quality," bringing together government officials, university leaders, international organizations, education specialists, and policy experts to examine how technological innovation and institutional reform can strengthen learning outcomes across the Kurdistan Region.

The opening session featured the official launch of the "My School" (Qutabxanekem) Interactive Learning Platform, a flagship digital initiative introduced by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as part of the government's broader education reform program.

The platform represents one of the most ambitious efforts yet to integrate digital learning into the public education system and expand access to modern educational resources.

Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed announced that the platform has been fully prepared for primary education and will be available for the upcoming academic year.

He added that development is continuing for students in grades 10, 11, and 12, extending the project's reach to secondary education as implementation progresses.

The ministry presented the initiative as a cornerstone of its modernization agenda, reflecting a broader commitment to improving classroom instruction through technology while equipping students with the skills required in an increasingly digital economy.

Beyond the unveiling of the new platform, the forum serves as a venue for examining how education policy can evolve to meet changing social and economic demands.

Discussions throughout the two-day event are centered on strengthening teaching quality, encouraging innovation in learning, and building institutions capable of preparing students for future challenges.

The breadth of participation reflects that wider ambition. Representatives from international organizations, regional universities, and research institutions joined policymakers to exchange expertise on educational reform and best practices.

According to the Ministry of Education, contributions from UNICEF, UNESCO, King's College London, and leading universities in the Kurdistan Region are intended to support the development of more resilient and internationally aligned education policies.

The forum also highlights education's broader role in sustainable development.

One panel explores how schools can foster environmental awareness and sustainability, while Syrian Minister of Education Dr. Mohammed Abdulrahman Turko is sharing perspectives on educational quality and the challenges confronting schools in Syria, offering participants an opportunity to compare regional experiences and reform priorities.

Innovation remains another central theme.

Experts from the Kurdistan Innovation Institute are examining structural transformation within educational institutions, emphasizing how new approaches to teaching, administration, and technology can reshape learning environments.

Attention will also turn to the standards that underpin long-term educational excellence.

According to the ministry, the forum's concluding sessions will focus on accreditation, quality assurance, vocational education, and strengthening links between schools and labor market needs.

International specialists, including participants from the United Arab Emirates, are expected to contribute experiences that may help inform future reforms in the Kurdistan Region.

Taken together, the discussions position KEF 2026 as more than an annual gathering of educators.

According to the Ministry of Education, the forum reflects the KRG's broader vision of building a modern education system that combines digital transformation with higher academic standards, stronger international partnerships, and practical skills designed to prepare students for an evolving economy.