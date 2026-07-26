KRG Revises 110 Textbooks in Largest Curriculum Reform to Date

The Kurdistan Region Government says revised textbooks, new subjects, and expanded digital learning will reshape classrooms ahead of the new academic year.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Education is preparing to introduce its most extensive curriculum reform to date, revising 110 textbooks across every stage of schooling as part of a long-term strategy to modernize education before the start of the new academic year.

According to the Ministry, the overhaul spans the full education system, from kindergarten through Grade 12, and represents the broadest curriculum revision undertaken in the Kurdistan Region.

Officials say the initiative is designed to refresh classroom content, improve the quality of instruction, and align educational materials with the evolving needs of students and teachers.

Hassan Sartip Jaff, the Ministry's Director General of Curricula, told Kurdistan24 that the reforms include the introduction of 12 newly developed subjects, describing the current phase as the largest single package of curriculum changes implemented since the Region began updating its educational system.

Rather than concentrating on one level of education, the revisions extend throughout the curriculum. The updated kindergarten program places greater emphasis on civic responsibility, environmental awareness, and patriotism, while several core subjects have undergone substantial revision at higher grade levels.

Among the most significant changes are updates to the Grade 6 Kurdish language curriculum, science textbooks for Grades 6, 8, and 9, arts education for Grades 7 through 9, Grade 11 mathematics, and chemistry for Grades 11 and 12.

Together, the revisions reflect a broader effort to modernize teaching materials while maintaining continuity across different stages of education.

The Ministry is also moving to ensure the reforms are fully implemented before students return to classrooms. Jaff said the cost of printing the revised textbooks is estimated at between 23 billion and 25 billion Iraqi dinars.

The printing contract has been awarded to Masar, a publishing company based in the United Arab Emirates that produces educational materials for multiple countries.

Officials said physical textbooks are expected to reach schools and educational centers across the Kurdistan Region by Sept. 15, allowing institutions to begin the academic year using the updated curriculum.

Alongside the distribution of printed materials, the Ministry is expanding its digital education strategy by incorporating every revised textbook into its E-School platform.

The initiative is intended to make curriculum resources accessible in digital format while supporting the government's broader efforts to integrate technology into classroom learning.

The curriculum revisions form part of a wider reform roadmap that extends beyond the coming school year.

According to the Ministry, approximately 80% of its comprehensive curriculum modernization plan has already been completed, with the remaining phases scheduled to be finalized by the 2028-2029 academic year.

By linking curriculum development, textbook production, and digital learning within a single framework, the Ministry says the reform is intended to create a more modern and consistent education system for students across the Kurdistan Region while laying the foundation for the next stage of educational development.