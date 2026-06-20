Trump Deepens Feud with Italy's Meloni, Linking Rift to Iran War and NATO Disputes

Italian foreign minister cancels US trip after Trump accuses prime minister of seeking political favor and failing to support Washington during conflict with Iran

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump intensified a diplomatic dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday, accusing her of repeatedly seeking a photograph with him and tying their deteriorating relationship to disagreements over Iran and NATO.

The public clash has exposed an unusually personal rift between Trump and one of Europe's most influential conservative leaders, who had long sought to position herself as a key intermediary between Washington and European capitals during Trump's return to office.

The dispute began after Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during this week's G7 summit in France and that he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her."

Meloni swiftly rejected the claim as fabricated, but Trump escalated the confrontation in a post on Truth Social, insisting that the Italian leader had requested a photograph "over and over" during the summit.

The U.S. president further accused Meloni of attempting to repair ties with Washington for domestic political gain after Italy declined to support American military operations against Iran.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump also claimed Meloni's political standing in Italy had weakened and linked it to her government's refusal to allow the United States to use Italian bases and airfields during the conflict with Iran.

The president revived his longstanding criticism of NATO burden-sharing, arguing that the United States spends vast sums defending European allies while receiving insufficient support in return.

His remarks marked a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Rome and added to concerns among European governments already unsettled by Trump's handling of the war in Ukraine and broader transatlantic relations.

The fallout prompted a strong response from Italy. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned visit to the United States, describing Trump's comments as "grave and offensive" and saying they insulted the Italian nation as a whole.

Tajani had been scheduled to travel to Miami on June 21 and 22 for a business conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The U.S. State Department later confirmed that the event had been canceled.

Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, said she was "frankly stunned" by Trump's remarks and questioned why the American president was targeting one of Washington's closest allies.

"I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own allies," she said in a video statement posted on X.

She also suggested Trump appeared more conciliatory toward geopolitical adversaries than toward longstanding Western partners.

"It's a pity he doesn't show the same determination with enemies of the West, with enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom, instead, he is far more accommodating," she added.

The dispute is particularly notable given Meloni's efforts over the past two years to cultivate a close relationship with Trump. Unlike many European leaders, she invested heavily in personal diplomacy with the U.S. president and was widely viewed in both Rome and Washington as one of his most natural political allies on the continent.

At the conclusion of the G7 summit in Evian, Meloni had publicly described the atmosphere among leaders as "very positive" and insisted there had been "no friction" between Trump and his counterparts.

She acknowledged, however, that both she and Trump possessed "quite strong characters." The two leaders were seen together multiple times during the summit, including during a private discussion on a sofa where Trump appeared to pat her shoulder.

Relations had already begun to deteriorate earlier this year amid tensions surrounding the Middle East conflict. Trump criticized Meloni in April after she defended Pope Leo XIV against his attacks on the pontiff's anti-war positions, accusing the Italian prime minister of failing to adequately support the United States through NATO.

Italian officials warned that the latest exchange risked damaging one of the West's most important bilateral relationships. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio described Trump's comments as a "painful injury" to U.S.-Italian ties, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said such remarks and "jokes do not benefit anyone."

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for transatlantic relations, with Washington seeking to maintain unity among allies while managing ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Europe.