Barzani Grand Mosque Project Launched in Erbil as Major Religious and Cultural Landmark

Minister Pishtiwan Sadiq says the project revives Islamic authenticity, strengthens religious scholarship, and reflects Kurdistan’s vision of combining faith, culture, and development

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Pishtiwan Sadiq, on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Barzani Grand Mosque project in Erbil alongside Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the region’s top religious leaders, marking the official start of a major religious, scientific, and cultural complex designed to be built to the highest standards of architecture and design.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sadiq said the project represents a continuation of the Kurdish spiritual and intellectual tradition, emphasizing that it aims to revive Islamic authenticity and deepen religious scholarship in the region.

He noted that naming the complex after Kurdish national leader Mustafa Barzani reflects its symbolic importance and historical continuity. Sadiq added that the initiative is rooted in the political and cultural philosophy of the Barzani school of thought, which he said combines faith, humanism, coexistence, and the protection of the homeland.

He also highlighted the historical role of religious thought in Kurdish society, referring to Sheikh Ahmad Barzani’s view of faith as a practical philosophy linked to moral development and environmental and social responsibility.

According to Sadiq, the project is also a reflection of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader vision for development, stating that reconstruction efforts extend beyond infrastructure and economic growth to include intellectual and cultural development.

The project was originally proposed in 2023 by Prime Minister Barzani and is being implemented under his direct supervision. It was designed by a local engineering team led by engineer Goran Rashid Fattah, head of the “Graph” design group.

Officials said the mosque complex covers an area of more than 2 million square meters and incorporates multiple record-setting architectural elements. The main prayer hall will accommodate around 9,000 worshippers and is built on an artificial hill, while the design integrates Kurdish architectural identity, including elements inspired by traditional Rashmal (in Arabic: Khaymah) styles.

The complex will also include expansive landscaped gardens featuring more than one million trees and plants, along with a large artificial waterfall—reportedly among the tallest of its kind globally—flowing into an artificial lake within the site.

Planned facilities include a main mosque hall, religious event halls, a large conference center, a museum dedicated to Kurdish history and manuscripts, a religious school, a public dining hall, and social event spaces.

The project also features what is described as the world’s largest dome, tallest gate, and largest handmade carpet, along with a major library and archive for Kurdish and Islamic writings.

Additional components include four minarets equipped with elevators for panoramic views of Erbil, a large public park, a market for religious and Kurdish goods, and extensive parking facilities.

Officials said the Barzani Grand Mosque is intended to serve not only as a place of worship but also as a long-term intellectual and cultural hub aimed at educating future generations and preserving Kurdish religious and cultural heritage.